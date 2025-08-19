Court rejects Rajitha Senaratne’s plea on arrest warrant

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has rejected a petition filed by former Minister Rajitha Senaratne, seeking a temporary suspension of the warrant issued for his arrest in connection with an investigation by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The petition, filed by Senaratne’s attorneys yesterday (August 18), was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali Jayatunga.

The Chief Magistrate noted that such a request can only be considered when the Bribery Commission, the complainant in the case, is present in court.

Accordingly, the court did not issue any order, and the arrest warrant against Senaratne remains in effect.