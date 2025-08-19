Shasheendra Rajapaksa remanded further until August 26, 2025
Posted by Editor on August 19, 2025 - 2:41 pm
Former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa, who was arrested and remanded until today (August 19), has been further remanded until August 26, 2025.
The order was issued by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.
Shasheendra Rajapaksa was arrested on August 6, 2025, by Bribery Commission officers at his residence in Nugegoda.
