Shasheendra Rajapaksa arrested
Posted by Editor on August 6, 2025 - 10:16 am
Former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa was taken into custody this morning (August 6) by officials of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).
He was arrested at his residence in Nugegoda as part of an ongoing investigation.
The case relates to the controversial import of a substandard shipment of organic fertiliser from a Chinese company under the previous government. The import is reported to have caused significant financial losses to the government.
Last month, the Bribery Commission recorded a statement from Rajapaksa regarding the matter. Investigations are continuing.
