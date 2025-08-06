Sri Lanka President joins “Sith Roo – 2025” to celebrate talents of differently-abled persons

The “Sith Roo – 2025” concert, organized by the Department of Social Services with the aim of showcasing the aesthetic talents of persons with disabilities at the national level, was held yesterday afternoon (August 5) at the Nelum Pokuna Theatre in Colombo, under the patronage of Sri Lanka’s President, Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

This event is part of the Department of Social Services’ efforts to implement the government’s national policy for persons with disabilities, titled “Together – Without Letting Go.” The policy focuses on safeguarding their rights, promoting social inclusion, empowerment, and rehabilitation, and affirming their right to live as dignified citizens and active participants in the national economy. Notably, this concert was held after a gap of six years.

A budgetary allocation of Rs. 632 million has been provided this year to the Department of Social Services for the rehabilitation, empowerment, and care of persons with disabilities.

At the event, the President presented gifts and awards to children from child guidance centers, child care institutions, and vocational training institutes who had emerged victorious in the provincial competitions of “Sith Roo 2025.”

President Dissanayake also engaged in friendly conversations with the children and participated in group photographs with them.

A painting of the President’s portrait, drawn by a young girl, was also presented to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake during the event.

The event was attended by the Minister of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment, Upali Pannilage; Deputy Minister Wasantha Piyathissa; Secretary to the Ministry, Sampath Mantrinayake; Director of the Department of Social Services, Darshani Karunaratne; and senior officers of the Department.