Sri Lanka President stresses effective use of rural development budget

Posted by Editor on August 19, 2025 - 7:54 pm

A review meeting on projects implemented under the 2025 budget allocations for the Ministry of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment, along with preliminary discussions on the 2026 budget proposals, was held this morning at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake instructed officials to ensure that allocated funds are effectively utilized to improve the living standards of rural communities, enabling them to make a direct contribution to the national economy. He emphasized that channeling resources into villages would accelerate the strengthening of rural economies.

Underscoring the responsibility of state officials, the President highlighted the importance of implementing projects and programmes in a systematic and transparent manner to ensure that the intended benefits reach the people.

The President also placed special focus on persons with disabilities, directing that all necessary measures be taken to prevent their marginalization within society. He further instructed that budget proposals include training programmes for social service officers to ensure they are well-prepared to deliver services effectively.

Minister of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment Dr. Upali Pannilage, Deputy Minister Wasantha Piyatissa, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, Senior Additional Secretaries to the President Russell Aponsu and Kapila Janaka Bandara, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment, attended the meeting.