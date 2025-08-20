Ranil Wickremesinghe summoned by CID

Former Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe has been summoned to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) next Friday (August 22).

This is in connection with an investigation into a private foreign trip alleged to have been undertaken using government funds.

The trip took place on September 22 and 23, 2023, and it is reported that 10 individuals accompanied the former President on that visit.

As part of the ongoing investigations, the CID has already recorded statements from former President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake and former Private Secretary to the President Sandra Perera.