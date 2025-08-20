Manusha Nanayakkara appears before FCID
Posted by Editor on August 20, 2025 - 9:32 am
Former Minister Manusha Nanayakkara appeared before the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) this morning (August 20).
It is reported that he arrived in response to a summons issued to record a statement.
