Aug 20 2025 August 20, 2025 August 20, 2025 NoComment

Manusha Nanayakkara appears before FCID

Posted by Editor on August 20, 2025 - 9:32 am
Manusha Nanayakkara

Manusha Nanayakkara

Former Minister Manusha Nanayakkara appeared before the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) this morning (August 20).

It is reported that he arrived in response to a summons issued to record a statement.

FB Share
WhatsApp
REPLY