Sri Lanka Postal services disrupted by nationwide strike
All postal workers in Sri Lanka have launched a strike from midnight yesterday (August 17).
The strike was initiated based on 19 demands, including the proper payment of overtime allowances and resolving staff shortages.
The Postal and Telecommunications Officers’ Association, the Joint Postal Trade Union Alliance, and several other trade unions have joined the strike.
The demands include the proper payment of overtime allowances, filling staff shortages, addressing issues in the postal transport sector, and granting three proposed salary increments for frontline officers.
However, Postmaster General Ruwan Sathkumara stated that despite the strike, more than three thousand sub-post offices remain open.
Meanwhile, the Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, said the postal workers’ strike is unfair, as fair salaries and overtime have already been provided.
The Minister urged postal employees to suspend the strike and return to duty.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- BIA records 78% profit increase in first half of 2025 August 18, 2025
- Sri Lanka launches teacher training for education reforms August 18, 2025
- Sri Lanka Postal services disrupted by nationwide strike August 18, 2025
- Sri Lanka Customs records highest-ever revenue of Rs. 235 Billion August 17, 2025
- U.S. warship docks in Colombo, boosting defence cooperation August 16, 2025