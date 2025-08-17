Sri Lanka Customs records highest-ever revenue of Rs. 235 Billion

Posted by Editor on August 17, 2025 - 9:21 am

Sri Lanka Customs has recorded the highest revenue in its history, amounting to Rs. 235 billion last month, according to Director General of Customs Sunil Nonis.

He made this announcement while attending the launch ceremony of the Customs Document Notification System (CDNS), developed by Sri Lanka Customs to facilitate importers and exporters. The event was held on Friday (August 15) under the patronage of the Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Dr. Anil Jayantha.

Highlighting the achievement, Nonis said, “Last month, Sri Lanka Customs achieved a revenue of Rs. 235 billion, marking the highest monthly revenue in our history. In 2023, we celebrated surpassing Rs. 100 billion in monthly revenue, but today we have reached the point where we have surpassed Rs. 235 billion.”

The new CDNS system aims to improve the efficiency of customs operations and strengthen confidence among exporters.