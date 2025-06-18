Sri Lanka Government vows tough action on obstruction of officials

Posted by Editor on June 18, 2025 - 8:46 am

The Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government in Sri Lanka states that strict legal action will be taken regarding misconduct and assaults against public officials.

This announcement follows an incident in which a close associate of a former Member of Parliament allegedly attempted to assault an officer of the Department of Wildlife Conservation.

Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government, Professor A.H.M.H. Abayarathna, stated that the attempted assault took place in the Puttalam area during official duties, while a Department of Wildlife officer was relocating elephants to a sanctuary. It is alleged that the associate of the former MP attempted to assault the officer.

The suspect also reportedly tried to seize the official firearm used by the wildlife officer during elephant relocation duties.

Accordingly, the Minister stated that special attention will be given to such misconduct and obstruction of official duties faced by public officials across the country, and that legal action will be taken against those responsible.