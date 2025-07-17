China donates entire school uniform fabric requirement for 2025 to Sri Lanka

The official announcement that the full requirement of school uniform fabric for Sri Lankan students in 2025 has been provided as a donation by the Government of China was made on July 16, 2025, at the Ministry of Education in Battaramulla.

The event was held with the participation of Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, and the Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, H.E. Qi Zhenhong.

During the ceremony, a certificate exchange took place between the two representatives, confirming the donation of school uniform fabric worth LKR 5,171 million.

The Prime Minister stated that this donation marks another milestone in the strong and long-standing friendship between Sri Lanka and China.

She recalled that China contributed significantly to Sri Lanka’s school uniform requirements in 2023 and 2024, and has now fulfilled the entire need for 2025.

“This generous contribution from the Chinese government, especially during a very difficult time for Sri Lanka, is deeply appreciated as it supports the education of our children,” Prime Minister Amarasuriya said. She also noted that a formal request has already been submitted for assistance with the 2026 school uniform requirement.

Chinese Ambassador Qi Zhenhong, addressing the gathering, reaffirmed China’s commitment to supporting Sri Lanka. “China will always act as your trustworthy partner in every moment Sri Lanka needs support,” he said.

He also praised the Prime Minister’s dedication to advancing education and highlighted the symbolic value of the donation. “Every stitch of their school uniforms tells the story of mutual cooperation between our ancient civilizations,” he added.

Officials from the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka and the Ministry of Education were also present at the event.