Keheliya Rambukwella, family indicted over Rs. 97 Million illicit wealth

Posted by Editor on July 17, 2025 - 11:05 am

Indictments were filed today (July 17) before the Colombo High Court against former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, his wife, three daughters, and son-in-law in connection with allegations of illicit accumulation of wealth.

The indictments, filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), were submitted before Colombo High Court Judge Lanka Jayaratne.

Subsequently, the accused were released on bail, which included a cash bail of Rs. 50,000 and two personal bail bonds of Rs. 1 million each.

The court also imposed a foreign travel ban on the accused and ordered them to surrender their passports.

Furthermore, the judge ordered that the fingerprints of the accused be recorded and issued a summons for further reporting.

The indictments were filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, alleging that the accused had unlawfully acquired assets valued at over Rs. 97 million.