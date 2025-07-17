TikTok meets PM’s office to boost digital education in Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on July 17, 2025 - 9:03 am

A representative team from TikTok met with the Secretary to the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka yesterday (July 16) at the Prime Minister’s Office to discuss the role of digital platforms in supporting economic development and digital education, in addition to their use for entertainment.

The discussion focused on how platforms like TikTok could be used to create new opportunities in digital education and economic growth in Sri Lanka. The TikTok team highlighted the importance of incorporating legislation, research, and curriculum reforms to promote digital literacy, improve digital hygiene, and expand economic opportunities through online platforms.

The Secretary to the Prime Minister emphasized the urgency of implementing such collaborative initiatives, particularly in line with the ongoing education sector reforms.

The meeting was attended by Ferdous Al Mottakin, TikTok’s Head of Government Relations and Public Affairs for South Asia, the Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister, and other senior officials.