Sri Lanka President sets 2026 Budget priorities focused on digitalization and rural development

Posted by Editor on July 16, 2025 - 8:52 pm

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake held a key discussion this afternoon (July 16) at the Presidential Secretariat with officials of the Ministry of Finance regarding the preliminary framework and development direction of Sri Lanka’s 2026 Budget.

During the meeting, the President reviewed the current progress of budget preparations. Finance Ministry officials informed him that the circular calling for budget proposals has already been issued, and government institutions have been given until July 31 to submit their estimates within the allocated expenditure limits.

President Dissanayake stressed the importance of focusing the upcoming budget on sectors that can help the country move beyond its current economic challenges. He instructed officials to give priority to projects in areas such as digitalization, strengthening the public transport system, and integrating rural communities into the broader economy.

He further emphasized that allocating funds alone is not enough. The President underscored the importance of ensuring that the intended benefits of budgeted projects actually reach the people and called for stronger mechanisms to monitor and deliver results effectively.

The discussion was attended by Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, and several senior officials from the Ministry of Finance.