Three Police officers suspended over massage center incident

Posted by Editor on July 17, 2025 - 12:48 pm

Three police officers attached to police stations in the Matara Division have been suspended from duty.

The suspension order was issued by the Acting Superintendent of Police (SP) of the Matara Division.

The officers had reportedly visited a massage center in the Walgama area of Matara, where they were involved in a heated verbal exchange with the manager and later attempted to obtain services free of charge.

Following a complaint, an investigation was carried out, during which the officers were found guilty of the alleged misconduct.

Accordingly, they were suspended on charges of behaving in a manner detrimental to police discipline and misusing their official positions for personal gain acts deemed disgraceful and corrupt.

The officers were attached to the police stations in Kamburupitiya, Thihagoda, and Mawarala.

Further investigations are being conducted by the Matara Police Superintendent’s Office.