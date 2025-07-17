PM Harini: History, Aesthetics, Vocational Studies to be made compulsory

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya emphasized that under the new education reforms, subjects such as History, Aesthetics, and Vocational Studies will be made compulsory.

She also urged that false statements should not be made by mixing politics with education and the lives of children.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while participating in a program held today (July 17) at the Western Provincial Council Auditorium.

The event was aimed at informing education authorities in the Western Province about the new education reforms.