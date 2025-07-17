Wax Museum at historic Ehelepola Walawwa declared open

Posted by Editor on July 17, 2025 - 7:00 pm

The Wax Museum at the historic Ehelepola Walawwa in Kandy was officially opened by Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake this morning (July 17).

The Ehelepola Walawwa, which was renovated by the Urban Development Authority, has been handed over to the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic. The museum was then established, ensuring the preservation of the site’s archaeological and cultural significance.

The museum features wax recreations depicting the architecture, customs, and arts and crafts of the Kandyan Kingdom, to which the Ehelepola Walawwa belongs. There are also exhibition stalls showcasing traditional industries, as well as a dining area illustrating how ancient royal meals were prepared, complete with their original recipes.

Furthermore, 35 lifelike wax figures of significant historical figures have been recreated at the museum. These include Ven. Weliwita Sri Saranankara Sangharaja Thera, Ven. Wariyapola Sri Sumangala Thera, King Wimaladharmasūriya I, Queen Kusumāsana Devi, Monarawila Keppetipola Disawe, Devendra Mulachari, Governor Robert Brownrigg, Ehelepola Maha Adikaram, Kumarihami, and their two children.

It is anticipated that this museum, designed to showcase Sri Lanka’s grandeur and heritage, will become a major attraction for both local and international tourists visiting Kandy. It is also expected to serve as a centre for the current generation to study the Kandyan Kingdom and its rich history in an accurate and engaging manner.

Mr. Athula Herath, a resident of Gampola, is the designer of the museum. The project, which falls under the Ehelepola Walawwa Museum Special Project, was implemented at a cost of Rs. 300 million.

Among those present at the opening were the Most Venerable Dr. Niyangoda Vijithasiri Thera, Anunayake of the Malwathu Chapter of the Siyam Maha Nikaya, and the Most Venerable Ven. Dimbulkumbure Wimaladhamma Thera, Anunayake of the same chapter. Also present were the Most Venerable Wendaruwe Upali Thera and the Most Venerable Anamaduwe Dhammadassi Thera, Anunayake Theras of the Asgiri Chapter of the Siyam Maha Nikaya, along with other revered monks from both the Malwathu and Asgiri Chapters, including their registrars and executive council members.

Also in attendance were K.D. Lalkantha, Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land, and Irrigation; Pradeep Nilanga Dela, Diyawadana Nilame of the Sri Dalada Maligawa; and a host of invited dignitaries and scholars from various fields.