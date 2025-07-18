Three firearms seized in separate raids across Sri Lanka
Firearms, including a foreign-made pistol and two locally manufactured guns, were seized in arrests made across three different locations.
On the evening of July 17, 2025, acting on received information, a team of officers from the Ambalantota Police conducted a raid near Paskatta Junction, within the Ambalantota Police Division, and arrested a suspect in possession of a foreign-manufactured pistol.
The suspect is a 39-year-old resident of Walana, Weligama. Further investigations are being conducted by the Ambalantota Police.
Meanwhile, on the afternoon of the same day, officers from the Dharmapuram Police carried out a raid based on received information and arrested a suspect in possession of a locally manufactured firearm in the Unit 10 area, within the Dharmapuram Police Division.
The suspect is a 26-year-old resident of Unit 10, Dharmapuram. The Dharmapuram Police are continuing investigations.
Earlier that day, in the early hours of July 17, 2025, acting on a tip-off, a team from the Manampitiya Police arrested a suspect in possession of a locally produced firearm in the town of Manampitiya, within the Manampitiya Police Division.
The suspect is a 45-year-old resident of Dalukana. The Manampitiya Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.
