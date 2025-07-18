Wild Elephant killed in train collision in Gallalla

Posted by Editor on July 18, 2025 - 9:50 am

A wild elephant was killed after colliding with a train traveling from Colombo to Batticaloa early this morning (July 18).

The accident occurred around 5:30 AM in the Suduneluma Gama area of Gallalla.

According to a local resident, the elephant had been raiding rice storage areas in the region in search of food and had been roaming the village since around 3:00 AM today.

Although villagers attempted to alert the Department of Wildlife Conservation when the elephant entered the village, they claim the officials’ phone lines were unreachable.

Residents noted that the elephant had frequently roamed the area in the past, and they believe the tragedy could have been prevented if the Department had taken appropriate action earlier.

Wildlife officers reported that the elephant was approximately 15 years old and around 8 feet tall.