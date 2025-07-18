Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena further remanded until August 1, 2025

Posted by Editor on July 18, 2025 - 11:49 am

Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena has been ordered to remain in remand custody until August 1, 2025, by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

In 2014, a stock of maize seeds worth Rs. 25 million, which had been purchased for distribution to poor farmers in the Anuradhapura District at a subsidized price, was allegedly distributed among associates and supporters of the former minister during the presidential election that year, with the intention of gaining an unfair advantage.

This act, carried out in violation of legal procedures, is considered an offense of corruption. As a result, the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) arrested and remanded the former minister on suspicion on July 4, 2025.

The Magistrate also directed the Bribery Commission to complete obtaining statements from government officials at the grassroots level before that date.

The order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali Jayatunga after considering the submissions made by legal representatives of the CIABOC and the Attorney General’s Department.