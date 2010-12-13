Forward Complaints on Bus Services to 0117 555 555 – Sri Lanka Transport Board
The Sri Lanka Transport Board draws attention of the Public to the special telephone number that has been introduced for the public to forward any complaints related to problems experienced in the bus service. Complaints in this regard can be forwarded to 011-7 555 555.
Any complaints realted to the shortcoming of bus services, the malfunctioning of buses and reckless acts of bus drivers and conductors could be forwarded on the above-mentioned number.
The Sri Lanka Transport Board also said that complaints relating to the siphoning of fuel, removing of spare parts and
other such fraudulent activities could also be made on this number.
vtio, give the uncouth bugger a break…you say “Bus driver always ringing bus Horne” and I say he was only tooting (not ringing) his Horn (not Horne) only because the bugger was Horny! LMSAO! :))
Their is nothing any hospitality to School Students who are traveling with Season Tickets. I have Faced this stuation since grade 6. Specially Hatton Buses. Bus Conducters are saying that the Students who are travel with Season Tickets must take a Ticket too and students must choose Private Buses except Public service. *HT 73 Kandy – Hatton bus. Number: NC 0098. Please try to improve Hospitality which is given to School Students by Conductors. please aprove this!
Please give me a bus kandy to puliyadda school time but 1bus have not working in ge 1473 in kandy south depot but along years it was very broblem in school children please give them because 3 sltb bus running this road but that bus running not at long years
Dear sir i am from Dehianga Village we arè not have bus serivce in our village since march no bus to our village after 5.30 from kandy i am working in a daily basis salary i cant afford 300rs daily for transport please take an emergency action thank you
Dear sir/madam,
This is about negombo to akkaraipattu bus which starts from negombo at evening 7 …. this bus driver and conductor are stopping everywhere[after uhana] and waiting 10-15 minutes… this is so ridiculous…. to reach ampara from uhana…. they are getting 1 hour at the morning time…. and to reach akkaraipattu they are getting another 1 hour…:
Please good enough to inquire
Dear Chairman,
This is for your Reference .Im traveled In the CTB Bus Route No 448 Millaniya to Panadura 31/03/2021 ( 06.37 Am) Morning .My ticket Reference No.810200148129.Im Get the Bus In the Gorokgashandiya Junction.The Bus Driver not consider the we are Getting The bus or not.He Try to Start and Go.In My Self and 4 Peoples Try to get the bus.The driver Is Very Unneccasry Action. I Saw That Type Incident With Driver So many Times.Please Reslove This Issue Immediately,Please Given The Answer As Soon As Possible.Thank You.Please Inquie this Immediately.
This is to lodge a complaint on the bus ruining on route number 215 Kiribathgoda-Ragama. On 21-04-2021 I got into the bus from Ambalama junction to get down from Kiribathgoda where I received a ticket to Kiribathgoda mentioning that I got in from Kurusa junction which stop is like 1.5km way behind form where I get in.
When asked he said that is how ticket machine works. But when I was charged yesterday for the same distance it was rs.6 less.
I raise this voice because there are people who spend rs.6/- with enormous difficulty.
Rectify your tickets machine.
Hawa eliya to Nuwara eliya bus fare is 17/- But
If we give 20/- the conductor didn’t give the balance.. Today I traveled in a Kandapola bus with my brother and i gave 40/- When I ask for the balance conductor told me “you must have the balance if you come to Nuwara eliya”, I shocked. (Per person Just Rs3…Forget it, but his way of talking is very bad)
There are lot of people got into the bus at the same place and they also not had their balance. (For an example there are 6 people’s travelled the conductor get Rs 6*3= 18/=) If they ask their balance conductors didn’t respond them.. Please take some actions for this problem.. I hope ur considerations..
NC 4191
Colombo to Kaduruwela
3.45am start from colombo fort.
The conductor does not know how to speak to people. In the morning no other conductor leads a man.
NC1251
Mama awrudu 16k girl knk.mn achchi ekk bus colombo-kandy bus ekkt nagga kandy wln.conductor bus ekt nginn kiw.ita psse tika welwkin bahinn kyl jara wachanen banna.achchiy nerves prshnyk thy.e gna kypuwm jra wchnen bainn patan gtha.maru hbi rajaye niladari
(route-580/1/2) Matale – hettipola bus eke condactor ta gahanu knkta katha krnn ona wdiya poddak kiyala dunnnm hari . mn nalanda hospital eka gawa indn podi durak ynnai bus ekt nagge ticket ekt salli Madi kiyl minisu issrha ka ghnn gtta. Ticket eke adu mudala kiwwanm ewaraine. Pinata bus wala yanne nane api. Higanakmt pare yanneth na. GANU KNKT KATHA KARANNA PURuDu KARANNA WEI .RAJAYE NILADARINE
BN : NB – 9217.
Got into the bus from Ganethenna to travel to Kandy.. Whereas the conductor charged Rs. 134/=.
They have not reduced the pricing yet..
Ticket Ref : 368810491685
Time : 14:12:36
Bus NA 9030 From Wasgamuwa to Mahiyanganaya. On 02nd of November. The ctb bus conducter blaming at school kids and he is thinking the bus own to him. Take a action immediately or it will be a big problem in future. Change that conducter please. We are school kids not animals