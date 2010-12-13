The Sri Lanka Transport Board draws attention of the Public to the special telephone number that has been introduced for the public to forward any complaints related to problems experienced in the bus service. Complaints in this regard can be forwarded to 011-7 555 555.

Any complaints realted to the shortcoming of bus services, the malfunctioning of buses and reckless acts of bus drivers and conductors could be forwarded on the above-mentioned number.

The Sri Lanka Transport Board also said that complaints relating to the siphoning of fuel, removing of spare parts and

other such fraudulent activities could also be made on this number.

Courtesy: Government News Portal