Forward Complaints on Bus Services to 0117 555 555 – Sri Lanka Transport Board
The Sri Lanka Transport Board draws attention of the Public to the special telephone number that has been introduced for the public to forward any complaints related to problems experienced in the bus service. Complaints in this regard can be forwarded to 011-7 555 555.
Any complaints realted to the shortcoming of bus services, the malfunctioning of buses and reckless acts of bus drivers and conductors could be forwarded on the above-mentioned number.
The Sri Lanka Transport Board also said that complaints relating to the siphoning of fuel, removing of spare parts and
other such fraudulent activities could also be made on this number.
dear Sir/Madam
This is to inform you that Rukmalgama buses doesn’t have after 8.00pm from Kottawa.even if the buses comes they said it’s only to kottawa and huge crowed getting troubled.
Akurana to kandy ticket 32
7th mailpost to kandy ticket 32 ctb bus nc102 ks 102
tiket no 063517 kandy bus
Thalaimannar to colombo bus no give ticket and no give balance. Booking time keeper not give coins balance
Peradeniya to Kandy bus fare is Rs18. No one get balance Rs 2,if any one give Rs 20.
Details of the bus ticket,
Mattakkuliya,
BN; NC1562 Normal CN#MK83 RT#01,
Ref 7696500110066
D; 15-10-19 T 10; 05; 50
ROUTE; 01 COLOMBO-KANDY
(Journey -8.00KM)
FULL 1*18.00=18.00
TOTAL: Rs 18.00
Depot Hotline: 0117706420
Complaint- When I ask for the balance conductor told me “you can have the balance if you come to Colombo”, I shocked. (Just Rs2…Forget it, but his way of talking is very bad)
There are another 4 person got into the bus at the same place and they also not had their balance. (Rs 2X5= 10/=)
Even he earns lot of money from the passengers balance doesn’t know how to talk.
Please advise him.
NTC public complaint online service is not working.
Trinko- Jaffna bus nb-9479 nadathunar nadathai wrong,
The bus conductors and drivers are keeping very high volume of sound therefore the passengers are being effected specially heart pations are highly effected
when we complain they do not care, pl consider the request and make necessary instruction for all
thanking
607 bus route bus no NC JA 3133 They started to leave at kandy goodshed around 12.25 and they reached to ankumbura at 2.50 there is only 26 km..they have no correct time noticed in bus….each bus drivers destroy our time In vain ….I requested please be kind to Slovue this problems
CTB bus from Monaragala – Colombo via Udawalawa .this bus came to Udawalawa at about 5.50 a.m.,From Udawalawa to Ratnapura conductor did not issue tickets 80% of passengers.(31.12.2015).I complained this to your hotline no also.The person asked me the bus no.He told without bus no they can’t do anything.sorry about CTB.
Dear Sir,
This is to Inform that bus from kalmunai-Amparai(NA-3977) the driver took the bus suddenly while the passengers were getting on and some passengers couldnt get in the bus even there were enough space on the bus.So please kindly take action regarding this.
Dear Sir,
I would like to focus your kind attention on the unplanned nature
of the bus service in Galewela-Matale (584/585) road although it was
reformed to some extent recently.
The time given for a private bus which starts from either Galewela or Matale to reach its destination is 1 hour and 30 minutes. It is sad to say that some SLTB buses in our road are worse than the private buses. ML 107 which departs from Matale at 8.15 am in 585 take nearly 1 hour and 40 minutes which makes the buses that come after that to exceed their time as they have no passengers.
The same bus (ML 107) which departs from Matale at 2.15 pm in 585 takes 1 hour and 45 minutes to reach Galewela even though it is crowded with school children. The worst bus in our road is ML 42(NA-2921) which departs from Matale at 4.00 pm in 584. It takes 1 hour and 45 minutes, this fully crowded slow journey is tedious for the people, especially those who return from work. In addition, the bus which depparts from Galewela at 4.40 pm too takes 1 hour and 45 minutes.
I kindly request you to instruct the Matale depot to look into this matter and order all the SLTB buses to follow 1 hour and 30 minute rule. Otherwise,
please allow private buses to run at these times, because they are now used to working on time than the SLTB buses.I hope that you will take these matters into your kindconsideration. I hope that the confidentiality of these information will be safeguarded because we have to use the public transport as we
have no other means of travel.
Blaming the people , Students who bringing the season tickets .
And also taking their seats and giving others who goes KANDY
Blaming like nothing
Here is the details of bus (Conductor)YT 7
Yatinuwara
NB – 9147
Kandy – Colombo
From Colombo to kandy at 2:05
Colombo – Kurunegala Bus at 4.30 p.m. from Avariwathha -Katunayake Playing Music loudly and its very disturbing to people. Please give a solution. Also the Silanser also make a notice wit a beat. Relay disturbing to travel on it
Dear sir,
Kandy to katharagama 5.15 pm kandy. Me bus eka paya 3k n.eliyata anawa n.eliye payakata wada tiyanawa me bus aka ai mahama karanne . Katharagamata yana minissu kochchara asaranada . Kalin yanna ona nisa nada kalin anne . Me bus aka mehama dura noda laga dawanayata dammanam hoda nadda . Ai me taram ctb bus pahath wada karanne . Obatumanlagen me prashnayata piliturak ikmanin balaporothtu wenawa
I am from a village in Matara District. I am a Science Graduate and after 4 years of searching, I got a job in a company in Jawatte road, Colombo. My parents who are farmers in my village found a boarding house in Moratuwa so that I can travel to office. I travel by bus from Moratuwa to Colombo every day; I never get as seat because the bus is always full. What I hate is the men in the bus. They never can keep their hands and other body parts off my body. Always touching and squeezing my body all the time; some even on my private parts and breasts and everything. My brother is in the Army and he went to England for 3 week course and he brought me a full length, 1 inch thick winter coat. That is the only way I can avoid being fondled in the bus. Can’t complain to Conductor because he is also on of them who play with women. What can I do? Only the winter coat is my protection.
If your brother is military man he should ride with you in the bus and pick the bus conductor and tell him that he means business if he does not lay his hands off you. Wearing winter coats in colombo is no solution to your problems and I cannot imagine you in a winter coat riding and overcrowded bus in colombo. Petition the transport minister and get it signed by a lot of women and give the bus number so that the culprits can traced. You better make a complaint to the police station ofr the record.
Army is only for fighting tamil tiger and not perverts in buses. My brother taking law in his own hands to protect me is illegal. Transport Minister (don’t know who is he) only interest is in buying new buses and cutting ribbon and earning commis. Also, very good at renewing private bus company licence for pagawa. Who care about passenger? Most SLTB and private buses are junk yards; they are not fit to carry passenger safely but they get licence all the time. Most men of all ages travelling in buses are perverts but who cares? Only my winter coat is my protection until, one day, I collapse from heat.
Bus is Kandy to galenbidinuwa route no 42 bus number NC-ND 7365 , I am work of RDA . The bus conductor are not kind to people all man and woman having there. Respect How we travel to the bus start to travel at Kandy 10.15pm plz action with the bus. I’ll already looking you action is best of our people. Thank you .
I am office passenger going from Pitakotte to Kaduwela. Two times I had to got-down at Thalahena. Because I got in to the Bus at Pitakotte but He came to give the ticket at thalahena. And he command to get down there and he shouted that not allow to go to Kaduwela at his Bus No. is KN 0985 Panadura to Kandy time is running at 7. 45 am at pitakotte. That conductor is get some girl from koswatta to SLIIT and they can travel this bus only recognize persons. Please examine this situation for special passengers in Sri Lanka and any person can travel in CTB bus or should be privatize all CTB. However I inform this situation by meeting the Minister. Please get the action against him.
Dear Sir,
This is to Inform that bus from Kalmunai-Trincomalee (NB-8398) Eravur Depot. the driver took the bus suddenly while the passengers were getting on and some passengers couldn’t get in the bus even there were enough space on the bus, The bus conductor are not kind to people and he blaming season tickets passengers. So please kindly take action regarding this.
I am a regular user of luxury bus service via southern highway. In almost every bus they start playing so called “musical show” videos. This is a menaces to commuters who seeks peaceful journey paying high price. These videos are like choka baila full of shouting and screaming. This may be the choice of the driver and conductor but not commuters. They can play useful videos like interesting places in our country or some sentimental music to enjoy. Authorities should take steps to stop this and limit the level of the volume to avoid disturbance to commuters.
I am just a one person who uses a bus. I asked tickets from conductor of NC 3557 (a private bus) for tickets but he just ignored. And the driver of this bus also drove away the bus before l got in and nearly knocked me down.l know that there are more serious incidents than this but as a person of this society l must say that this was very unfair.There are thousands of people who’ve been treated unfairly like this.Even though people can take actions by law for this ignorant acts still they remain silent.And l would be very pleased if you add this sentence in front of buses.
Ticket nodeena danduwam labiya haki varadaki
The bus conductor blaming on passengers using very bad words and they are very rude to pasengers
138 bus route kottawa-Mattegoda
Bus No: NC 2823
I travel to ebilipitiya kurunagala and Kegalle. In almost every bus they start playing so called “musical show” videos. This is a menaces to commuters who seeks peaceful journey paying high price. These videos are like choka baila full of shouting and screaming. This may be the choice of the driver and conductor but not commuters. They can play useful videos like interesting places in our country or some sentimental music to enjoy. Authorities should take steps to stop this and limit the level of the volume to avoid disturbance to commuters.
These are not buses. These are trucks with uncomfortable seats. I called them cattle trucks. But it suits Sri Lanken public.
The OIC SLTB/Private bus
this is not only for your information but for your action to take as an human being ,
I dont have to mention particular bus route since i c all over sri lanka..
you provide time for buses, and set standard time, we trust you but unfortunately drivers and conductrs fail to fulfill your timings, various reasons we observe, true enough traffic ,but its all the made up stories of drivers, its them whos making the huge traffic, we are not with clay brains to not to undertand road rules just because we travel in SLTB/ PRVT buses
the morning buses are slow as ever that we can never reach office on time, and they say buses cannot run in right track, but in the evening we see the same bus only running in right and sometimes passenger cant even get down in halts even if passenger wants to get down since they dont want to take to left track to stop cos their timings.
how funny , Officers incharge hope u have parents loving ones at home , who will be looking for you to come home to get thier food, medicines, love on time , and if u take care of us and our parents. your family will have a good life with our blessings
if actions take place on the above comments of people, i will not have to , and poeple will not have to type more complaints..
think deep its your children who will follow your leadership qualities.
bad music, uncensored videos, third grade songs, uneducated conductors, traffic creating drivers,
will never bring our country a brighter future.
Rout no:602 kurunagala to galagedara. 8.30 pm CTB bus is not working during 3 weeks. There are more buses before 7.00 pm. Please give a bus for us.
Today morning I face this problem
inside the bus vehicle number: WP-NA 6661 route number 138 (highlevel
road). At about 7.58 a.m, Bus Conductor who was wearing red t-shirt
troubling me. He was keeping his elbow in my breast and hurting me few
times.. there were much space but He was come closer to me fisrt time
I was Ignore the behaviour. But Second time also he did that without
fear and touching my breast.
I was called several time ministry phone number but it is busy now.
Can you please do something for this because every day they do
something and we ignored it or keep slient. So Sexual Harassment
continue.
Dear Sir.
By the name of semi luxury bus the ticket fare is high. e.g. from beruwala to mount lavia the normal charge is 63 or 65 rupees but semi luxury bus charged 100 rupees from beruwala to mount lavia.
Well this is unfair, these semi luxury buses don’t have A/C pls take action.
bus details: route colombo – katharagama semi luxury, bus booking no. 0718210853
Dear sir,
Please make sure this phone number is working all time and its answered properly.today 01.10.2016 the Hatton bus from kany by 12.45pm don’t take peiple to gampola and conductor said its to go hatton and genigathena only and ask me to get into private nuwaraeliya bus.
The ctb bis no is NC 0642. Please take action against these type of conductors.
Thanking you.
colombo to gampola after 6pm no bus service we kindly request plase start new night service buses to gampola .. after 6pm kotmale and nuwaraeliya welimada buses are don’t give seats to gampola passengers and welimada nuwaraliya pvt buses are geting too much chargers to gampola .. this very very poor so many crowds traveling to gampola night time so please start new bus service to gampola after 6pm
after 6pm no bus services colombo to gsmpola this is very bad news for us.. kotmale ,welimada buses are getting too much tickets and there are nothing to give seats for gampola pasengers that is wrong please start new bus services to gampola after 6pm we kindly requesting…
What do you expect from a country which have no law, order or regulations. Bunch if lunatics.
CTB Bus No.NC 0447 Today I came this bus from Peliyagoda to Manelwatta.When I give the conductor 20 rupees because I didnt knew the charge is 24.he scolded me.He ask me to walk to next halt and get up to bus.
Then I took my perse from bag and gave him 4rupees.He told me to go back the bus.I said wait I will put my perse inside and go.Then he told very unprofessional bad word. I m a graduate and a lady manager of a supermarket.I feel shame due to his words.We expect better service from CTB bus conductors because they are government employees.But he doesn’t know how to talk to a lady.
Please advice him to not to do this again.
Ticket No . 209850297931 Route 226
Dekatana CBS
Dilhari Rubasinghr You said you are a graduate. In that case conductor did the right thing. He knows that (cram the book and pass the exam) Sri Lanken graduates has no brains.
Bus belong to kotmale depo route pudalu oya-Colombo (KOT-44) drives dangerously. Many near near miss incidents happen under this bus driver. please make a necessary steps aganst this driver befour critical accident happens..
Date-21-12-2016
Time-about 2.30 P.M
Dear Sir…
Bus belong to kotmale depo route pudalu oya-Colombo (KOT-44) drives dangerously. Many near near miss incidents happen under this bus driver and threatening on me . please make a necessary steps against this driver befour critical accident happens..
Date-21-12-2016
Time-about 2.30 P.M
Pls refer following link to see the video on Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9urn15dLuTs&feature=youtu.be
On 12th January 2017 at 5.30 am I boarded the Trinco – Jaffna SLTB (Trincomalee Dept) bus WP NC 0802 at Vavuniya to Travel to Kilinochchi (Ticket Ref. 77 22 301 23012). As the bus got near Kilinochchi I moved to the front to collect my bag and get off. The conductor (Mohammad Asmin) who was going towards the back asked me to move forward. So I showed him my bag and informed him that I have a bag and will take it and move forward. He recklessly pulled it out of the rack and threw it onto the bonnet. I was angered and asked him to behave in a responsible manner stating that I had a computer in the bag and he had no business to be so reckless.
The driver then demanded that he was the responsible person and that I should tell him what the problem was. When I told him that the conductor had recklessly pulled out and thrown my bag, he replied that that is what they do and that I can complain to who ever I like. I proceeded to argue with him stating that he cannot behave in such an irresponsible way as a public servant and asked him if he would remain silent if I meddled with his bus. As the argument ensured a passenger who I suspect to be another CTB employee assaulted me several times (punching me with his fist in the face) then the conductor Asmin attempted to squeeze my neck and continued to kick me until restrained by the driver and other passengers.
At this point I demanded the bus be taken to the police station but the driver and conductor demanded I get off as my ticked was only up to Kilinochchi depot junction where as the police station was the next stop. I then asked for their names and numbers which they refused. Then the passenger who assaulted me removed my bag and put it outside the bus at the request of the driver. I was verbally abused and told that I can make what ever complaint I like but that it will not affect them.
I walked a Kilometer to the Kilinochchi and made a complaint IB Ref No. CIBI 373/77 dated 2017/01/12.
I also called the SLTB Trincomalee depot manager and informed him of the incident. He has asked me to make a written complaint which I will be doing.
I am hopeful that some disciplinary action is taken against these public servants.
During the festival days Colombo to hatton bus take to much of money (230 instead of 150) .if we asked they said semi luxury. But there is no any facilities.
Kandy south operated Sisusariya- Mahamaya-Mahaweli Uyana(Watapuluwa) bus always used for another duties as per the instructions of DS/Kandy South.-
He neglect for the students/ parents compliants-2017/01/18 Bus used to another trip.
Students are endanderd due to DS -Kandy south malpractices
Booking seat to eastern Bus
the booking casier need extra 10 rs per ticket
every day more then 10 busses to
batticalaoa
kathankudi
kalmunai
sammanthurai etc…
10*40*10rs = 4000rs plus per day
per month twise I travel to kalmunai
Dear sir/madam
This is complain bus route 4
WpNW 8403 bus
Today 9.45 pm pick up Colombo to chilwe there not issued ticket all passengers try to solve problems There take 140 rs
Dear sir
This is to inform you that while I was travelling by bus No. 255 route No. wp GQ 8535 on the date 28th February 2017 , the conductor of the bus misbehaved in most insulting manner.
I boarded the bus at 8.05 a.m- 8.35 a.m time Katubedda from Kottawa along with other passengers. It was presumed that the bus would follow its usual route. While we were half way, conductor came and asked ticket fee. Then I gave him fee of ticket. But he didn’t issue ticket for me or other passengers. And also he didn’t return my remains ticket balance. So I ask him about that. He said that he will give later. After long time I ask from him about my remains ticket balance.
Then The conductor spoke very rudely to me. It’s very hard to tolerate me. I’m lady. It’s very uncomfortable to me. Please consider this problem.
However 255 bus route is most worst bus route in the Sri Lanka. I travel so many places in Sri Lanka but I did’t ever see this like bus route. In the morning they can come from Katubedda to Kottawa. But In the evening they take one hour or more than to reach to katubedda from Kottawa. What is this nonsense.
It is highly objectionable for a public servant to behave like this. I would, therefore, request you to make an enquire and see that the conductor is given some suitable warning and punishment.
Thank You
Best Regards
Please teach to every conductors about season ticket rules. they don’t know about it clear. due to this problem every season ticket holders always facing inconvenient. specially jaffna karanagar depot is very bad. in that depot’s conductors are giving the inconvenient. they don’t know basic rules. We always hope SLTB
Dear sir
iam going to colombo- angoda from hatton. Hatton to angoda bus rate 145.00 but the bus conductor taking full ticket 156.00 rs. I ask to bus conductor he talling after kaduwala taking full ticket this is a rool. Why that rool. Please take action.
Bus number NB-9149
Time 11.am
Dear sir
Iam going kattunayaka to batticaloa .sammanthurai depot bus NC_1250
Yesterday traveling batticalo to kattunayake same bus. Yesterday bus ticket 379.00same bus but dogital metter
But today bus ticket 479.00 hand ticket book
Today 23 July 2017 NA 8957 bus of Diulapitoya depo is running very slowly from colombo to narmmala. The driver is wasting our valuable time. Drivers like this are not need to our country.
2017-08-14 today (10.55pm) Jaffna to Colombo bus waiting for so many time in bus stop and very slowly running.bus no is a nb-6238 please take the action
Dear Sir,
Please take severe action on this Mattakkuliya buses 145,155 & 178, I’m living here from my birth, They always waste peoples time. They go very slowly, take 50 minutes for matakuliya to fort, they will stop in a halt for 15 minutes. This is the reason I buy bike,
If we want to reduce traffic congestion , these bus should be move fast, these days road repairing work, so they are happy and going very slow, If u not then god should punish them.
176 & 138 bus are very fast and good, hope goverment should chase this Mattakulia, Colombo15 buses.
Ada bus adu nisa wedata yanna parata awith peyak hitya ..bus ekak awa..nathara kalama conductor kuwa issarahin naginna kiyla mn duwala ghn issarahen negga..neggama driver mata benagena bena gena gya bahinawada bus eken passe ena bus ekaka enawa hlo kiyla..hariyata e manussaya katha kare maha ketha widiyata.mn godak bus eke apahasuthawayata path una..hatton _ colombo bus ekk.NB 9149
Condructor manussakamata naaginna kuwath driver mara manussayek..eththatama ehema katha k aithiyak tyda
Really disappointed service from your organization. No one to answer a call. I ring twice for 5mins. Really disappointed and tipical sri lankan government organization. Shame on you all
Dear Sir,
Katubedde
BN; NA/8865 Normal CN#KTB 28 RT#430,
Ref 770120147732
D; 17-10-25 T 07:28:01
ROUTE; 430 COLOMBO-MATHUGAMA
(Journey -44.00KM)
FULL 1*67.00=67.00
TOTAL: Rs 67.00
Depot Hotline: 0117706350
Complaint- The conductor gave me a wrong ticket. I wanted to go to Kalutara but he gave me a ticket to Dehiwala. When I ask the conductor told me “ I have nothing to do I have already entered it to the mechine & I can’t reverse it. When u get down ask the balance”
After that when I get down for Kalutara I asked. He blamed me I gave u the balance, this ticket is for Dehiwala. There were a lot of crowd at the Kalutara town.
These type of guys at CTB earn blackmoney from passengers & make them asheme.
Please advise him & train how to talk to passengers respectfully.
Dear Sir/Madam,
I don’t know whether you are reading or not,if so ,did you take any action against CTB staff those who not obey the rulrs accordinly?it does seems to me you are not, because conductors never give change and their bad behaviour towards the passengers such as shouting and no respect to all age.
Amsraj(KILINOCHCHI)
Dear Sir
I am going Katunayaka to Batticaloa – Sammanthurai depot bus NC_1250
Yesterday travelling Batticaloa to Katunayake same bus.
Yesterday bus ticket 399.00 same bus but digital meter
But today bus ticket 599.00 hand ticket book.
Are these jokers bus conductors helping passenger or f******* passenger?
Today morning I face this problem
inside the bus vehicle number: WP-NA 7653 route number 138 (Highlevel
Road). At about 7.58 a.m, Bus Conductor who was wearing bed t-shirt with white swan
troubling me. He was keeping his elbow in my breast and hurting me few
times.. there were much space but He was come closer to me fisrt time
I was Ignore the behaviour. But Second time also he did that without
fear and touching my breast.
I was called several time ministry phone number but it is busy now.
Can you please do something for this because every day they do
something and we ignored it or keep slient. So Sexual Harassment
continue.
In Lanka, there is a Weinstein in every bus and in every office and in every shop.
The CTB bus number NB 7357 left at 7 30 in the morning today. Conductor told me there are not any seat available by used his hand signal . I obisaly saw one front seat was vacant available for their friend. I think it can’t reserve . Please make immediate action
Complain about mawabella kandy 859424 bus number.the conductor always damage people by using some word.when ask balace money he gets angry so he attack usually by passing hint words loudly,he insult people infront of other pessagers.this bus reach kandy 8.10.
Complain about mawabella kandy (i could not remeber bus number).the conductor always damage people by using some word.when ask balace money he gets angry so he attack usually by passing hint words loudly,he insult people infront of other pessagers.this bus reach kandy 8.10.
Kandy to Jaffna CTB Sunday 6.40pm bus (Only Jaffna Depot Buses, Not the Kandy Depot Buses) drivers & conductors illegally booking seats for their friends.
The bus don’t come to Kandy good shed bus stand directly, it goes to Peradeniya University & loading passengers from there and then only comes to Kandy bus stand although they don’t have route permit to go there.
The bus conductors are putting water bottles and saying the seat is booked.
We’re going to Jaffna & we don’t have seats.
It happened on Nov 27 & again today Dec 10.
There should be a legal booking method.
Jaffna bus depot drivers & conductors must be suspended from their duties.
Colombo to akkaraippattu bus service very poor. it was trouble to passengers. There is a separate station for akkaraippattu. Number is 98 but they stopped the bus at 48 hold. it wes a huge confusion to identify the bus. I’ll report to Ministry Once again. Conductor and Driver And the administration of CTB have the accountability to this meaningless action. Minister of transport don’t be foolish it’s for ur awareness.
Date 23.12.2017
Time: 4.30 pm
Venue: CTB Bus Stand Pettah
Sandali Travels NC 9868
Route – 138 – Maharagama – Colombo
PN # 21386
This conductor doesnt give the balance to passengers unless they make a fuss about it.. especially to ladies.. He argues with people if they ask for balance..very rude person.. I complained once to the owner but no use.. Tickets are given only for few people…
NA 5230 galle to ovilana bus driver (2018.03.24) drive the bus careless. If one secound late he killed me on the bus stand. Bus driving is a not a jok.Get a reaction against him.I have a photoes.I am looking at your corrective actions
177 bus NA9722 they stopped the bus more than 30min in Malabe bus station and also conductors behaviour is also bad.
336 Kottawa buses are keeping more than 45 minute in kottawa bus station and he took another 1 hour to come to Malabe. Kottawa to Malabe is just 30 min ride according to google map even if we walk it takes only 2 hours and 3 minutes.
Since this is not free transport government should think about the public as well.
Dear Sir/Madam,
( 48 )Kaduruwela Colombo semi luxury bus which i traveled from Kaduruwela to Peliyagoda was not good.They took too much of time wasting the passengers valuable time.They took about 15 minutes at the waiting area.and they were stopping the bus sometimes to fulfil their needs.Bus left from Kaduruwela at 5.15pm today.It took 5 and 45 mins to travel to Peliyagoda..The time leaving and arriving was not displayed properly.Vehicle number of the bus is WPNE-7549..Though we charged higher bus fare we doesnt recieve a satisfactory service.Please look into this problem and do the needful.
Complaint regarding bad driving of buses, misbehaved and misused roads. (in a huge traffic this particular bus overtook another by driving right side of the road so fast and blocked all the vehicles. Even after he drove in zigzag)
176 bus in the nawala bridge rout
Bus number NB 5281
Date 29th June 2018
Time 2.15 pm
2018/08/24
Time-2.20 pm
Route-Colombo-Kandy
Bus No 9373
Ntc-co 3153
F13825
This regarding a bus wich is colombo to kandy.I and my son (he is just 6years) get on the A/C bus from colombo.befor get on the bus i asked the conductor can we drop at Balummahara junction.The bus has seat not occupied and the time is ok to go.No passenger at the bus stant on that time.How ever the conductor say ok to drop at Balummahara junction.Then after He is starting to issue the tickets.I asked him how much i want to pay.He said Rs.720.I asked want i pay full ticket payment for balummahara.He is using ugly word and said there is no half ticket and some thing eles.how ever i paid Rs.720/-to colombo to balummahara.its not fair.please advice them or get a action against this.if you want get more information I have the bus ticket.and you can contact me on my email
thank you…
This is regarding a complain about bus no ND 4224 which is rote under 138( Kottawa to Colombo)
This bus doesn’t issue any tickets and bad driving.
The bus doesn’t have any bell system to ring and in this morning they did not stoped at the bus stop where i normal get off . I ran a electronic button which is fixed on bus. but the did not stop the bus , Instead of that they
have stoped passing 02 stops.Because they were on race with other 138 bus. Please take action for these type of pathetic drivers.
Please kind enough to investigate this matter and take actions for responsible persons. Today 05th of October 2018 time 11.00am
I got in to a bus from Kandy I asked a ticket to Kegalle chargers Rs 75 I gave him 100 and change return to me 20. He don’t want to give me Rs 5 not only me I have seen he doing this to other passengers also even to the elders. Bus no NC 1568
Route Kandy – Colombo
HATTO TO COLOMBO 7.30 BUS
OVER SOUD SYSTEM IS PASSANGER DISRUB
Am a student of st clare’s collage and am 15 years.today 2018.11.13 i and my two friends got in a bus.that bus conductor was behave very badly for me.he said to me that am beutiful then he fallen over me again and again i shouted him “do you can’t walk without fall over me.” He scroled me…I informed my parents they said leave it…but i wont leave it😠 Am a girl he cant be like that to girls ,he fallen over many girls
The bus number is-NC 8850 morattuwa to pethah 101 bus at 1.35-2.15 this incident had been happened.that condector is a white man he wears a cap and he eats betel (Bulath)
—-Please take an quick action soon as posible😟😓😠😡
Most of busses arrive to bus stop after their giving time and with hurry driving drivers unable to stop essential bus stops and not loadind passengers i faced many times bus number WP NC 0469 nawalapitiya depot route kandy – hatton Date 2018.11.14
Please be kind enough to investigate this matter and take immediate action with this regard. I was travelling from Gampaha to Ja- Ela 21-11-2018 and 19-11-2018 at about 12 pm and bus conductor of the bus which was bearing registration no. WP/ND 4500 , charged excessive bus fare for travelling. bus fare from Gampaha to Ja ela is rs.38 but he charges rs. 40 .and this has happened to me all the time when i was travelling in that bus. Conducter is with this practice for all the passengers.please be kind enough to take an action against this injustice.
To whom It May Concern,
Im an undergraduate in the University of Colombo, Faculty of Law. On 4th December 2018 I was travelling from townhall to Maharaga in a private bus (pettah-athurugiriya- 1/138- 3937).
I felt very unconfortable with the talking way of the conductor when I asked for balance 20/=. He used to serve the public very rudely. I requet you to consider about this matter as soon as possible. If not another girl’s right to dignity will be violated. This is my initial step and If you take any legal or some action against his behaviour I will be very grateful for you. Thank you.
I got into a 400 bus from Wellawatte that was going to Colombo . Reg. No. ND 8670 and was almost thrown out because the bus was in such a hurry to get away. The conductor was rude and the bus was being driven very recklessly, braking all the time with people standing getting thrown around all the time. This was because there was a 101 bus from Moratuwa coming behind our bus. My stop was Bambalapitiya flats and in spite of my going up to the front and standing near the driver and telling him to stop he just kept driving on very fast without stopping at the halt. I had to keep shouting at him to stop the bus and he too was very rude acting like it was my fault that I didn’t get off at the halt. I managed to get out near Holy Family Convent Bambalapitiya only because the driver had to slow down due to traffic. I’m 67 years old and was scared I would twist or dislocate my arm trying to hang on for dear life. Please investigate and take necessary action against this kind of drivers and conductors. Thank you for your service.
Dear sir/madam,
Pettah to moratuwa route (101), bus number wp NB -7919 private bus, conductor said Colombo 03 to pettah all tickets are 20 rupees but actual price should be 15 rupees and conducter said after 10:00 PM they will give 20 rupee tickets to everyone … what is this issue please look into this ASAP …
thank you,
Malith.
Dear Sir/Madam,
The CTB bus number NC 1014 driver is an indiscreet driver. They have been given a separate bus lane, He drives the bus on the way, in the opposite direction. This is a great ailment for other drivers. As he is not allowed to go, he moves the bus to the same chariot as he himself is in the vehicals. I was struck by such a bitter, horrible experience. If my husband did not function properly we would have been a hospital or even died. I kindly request that stern action be taken by such drivers. If this is not the case, these unsettled drivers have repeatedly tried to kill innocent lives.
Please make immediate action
Thank you.
2019/01/09 WP NB-1245 this bus driver Colombo to Kandy running he stopped every bus hold and pick the people he drive the bus like crazy person hope you people take action for him
Kelaniya to pettah ctb buses never issue tickets and over charging all the time. Less than RS.5 balance is not returned. Conductors are becoming more worse than the beggers get into the buses.
Horrible service. Too loud music. Bus didn’t stop at the bus stand. When I asked the bus driver to stop, he went away without stopping and shouted at me. I want the bus driver penalized for this and an apology ASAP.
138 bus
Bus number – ND4224
Sir/madam
The regarding the problem
Bus booking guy talking lie and cheating two much he told please change that Bookking guy please
E ticket FDD946
V- code 5903
Vehicle no NC 1068
Date 2019 03 09
Time 3:00 pm
Reference no 325830048861
Route 48 From :-Colombo to:- Sammanthurai
9702. & 9174 ctb bus conductors cannot be accepted season tickets from the students.
265 Minuwangoda – Colombo…. No buses 5.30 p.m to 6.10 p.m…
after 6.10 p.m. the 2 or 3 buses coming like a race…
working peoples spending lot of time at bus holt to go home…..
On 14th of march I am a lawyer and I got into the Kattankudy depot Colombo bound CTB bus at 10.15p.m. with my wife who is a doctor and and my daughter who is also a doctor at Arasady Junction Batticaloa.The conductor gave us 3 tickets for all the 3 passengers amounting 1326 Rupees.My wife gave this money in one Thousand rupee note 3 hundred rupees notes one 20 rupee note and one 5 rupee coin and one one rupee coin to me and I handed over this money after counting the money. The conductor bought this money and all of a sudden he exchanged the 1000 rupee note with a 100 rupee note and handed over the money to me saying the money is insufficient.He is a Muslim and talked to me in sinhala language.He bought the tickets back and we are compelled got down from the bus. The bus Number is NB 8356.When I contacted the Kattankudy depot they said the bus is belonging to Colombo depot and the driver and conductor are sinhalese people which is false. The bus is belonging to Kattankudy depot and the driver and conductor are muslims.They refused to give the name of the conductor.Please take immediate action against the conductor.
Complaint Regard Route No- 508 (Rambukkana To Kurunegala)
Dear Sir,
In Earlier Regularly The CTB Bus At 8.00, Departures fromRrambukkana to Kurunegala on Sharp. But Now This Bus Was Cancelled and it’s Started From Katupitiya At Same Time. we are request please re arrange this bus at 8.00 Am from rambukkana to Kurunegala.
Thanks.
Dear Admin,
The conductor of C T B bus from Putlum to Kandy [around 7.15am @ Nikaweratiya] shouted at me indisciplinary way that it was not allowed to travel with Monthly Season Ticket from Nikaweratiya to Kurunegala on this bus. I want a lodge my complain regarding this & I want to know that is there such a rule ? Thank you.
This is regardin WP-NH 3081 kottwawa -borella bus. I gave 15 for 12 Rs/= bus fair and eventhough conductor has lots of coins in his pockets and hand he didn’t give me the balance and continuously asked me to give 2 Rs/= instead. So finally I didn’t get my balance.
So also driver scolded to a one passenger in a very unpleasant manner. Please consider about these things
This is to inform you that Mattakkuliya buses are leaving from depo. Shrpe 5.00 pm or before 5.00 pm.
So, many people getting into troubled. Therefore Please inform them to leave after 5.00 pm.
Tks