China pledges stronger economic ties with Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on May 29, 2025 - 9:34 pm

Chinese Minister of Commerce, Wang Wentao who is on an official visit to Sri Lanka, met with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake today (May 29) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo for key discussions on enhancing economic cooperation.

Minister Wang highlighted growing interest from Chinese investors in Sri Lanka, citing the island nation’s current political and economic stability and the clear policy direction of President Dissanayake’s administration as major factors.

He emphasized that the presence of over 100 Chinese investors in his delegation reflects China’s strong commitment to boosting economic ties with Sri Lanka. The discussions focused on advancing mutually beneficial trade and economic partnerships amid global economic challenges.

Minister Wang also reaffirmed China’s willingness to continue supporting Sri Lanka during this period of recovery and growth.

A major goal of this visit is to build on the agreements made during President Dissanayake’s recent visit to China. Both sides discussed the importance of completing ongoing Chinese-backed development projects in Sri Lanka on time, and moving forward with new proposed initiatives.

The Chinese delegation included H.E. Qi Zhenhong, Ambassador of China to Sri Lanka, Mr. Wang Liping, Director General of the Department of Asian Affairs, and Ms. Shu Jueting, Director General of the Department of Foreign Affairs.

From Sri Lanka, Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development Wasantha Samarasinghe, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, and Senior Additional Secretary to the President Roshan Gamage, along with other senior officials, were present at the meeting.