16 Police Officers-in-Charge transferred in nationwide reshuffle
The Sri Lanka Police Headquarters today (May 29) announced the immediate transfer of 16 Officers-in-Charge (OICs) of police stations and key divisions across the country.
The transfers, which were approved by the National Police Commission, are effective immediately. This reshuffle is described as part of routine administrative changes aimed at improving efficiency within the police force.
The transfers involve five Inspectors (IPs) and eleven Chief Inspectors.
Police stations affected by the transfers include:
- Mattala
- Tangalle
- Wadduwa
- Nindavur
- Pansiyagama
- Killinochchi
- Poththapitiya
- Gampola
- Dharmapuram
- Galenbindunuwewa
In addition to these stations, OICs from several key police divisions have also been reassigned.
These divisions are:
- The Police Legal Division
- The Central Crimes Investigation Bureau
- The Expressway Division
- The National Police Training Institute
Police authorities stated that these transfers are a routine internal restructuring measure to enhance operational effectiveness across the entire force.
