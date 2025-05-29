Venerable Bandarawela Amithananda Thero passes away

Posted by Editor on May 29, 2025 - 3:28 pm

Venerable Bandarawela Amithananda Thero passed away today (29th) at noon while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital due to an illness.

He was 62 years old at the time of his passing.

After being in poor health for an extended period, Ven. Bandarawela Amithananda Thero had been receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital for nearly one and a half years.

However, the hospital’s Deputy Director, Dr. Rukshan Bellana, stated that Thero passed away this afternoon.

Ven. Bandarawela Amithananda Thero’s body will be placed at the Sri Kalyana Darma Ashramaya Temple in Dompe for the public to pay their respects.

Ven. Amithananda Thero was the founder of the “Yowun Sithata Daham Sisila” center in Delgoda and devoted his life to guiding the youth of Sri Lanka on the path of religion and Dhamma.