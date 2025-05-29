Duminda Dissanayake remanded further until June 5, 2025
Former Minister Duminda Dissanayake has been further remanded until June 5, 2025, in connection with a case involving the discovery of a gold-plated T-56 assault rifle at the Havelock City apartment complex in Colombo on May 20, 2025.
He was arrested on May 23, 2025, following an investigation by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID), and was initially remanded until May 29, 2025, after being produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court on May 24, 2025.
Authorities are continuing their inquiries into the ownership of the gold-plated T-56 assault rifle and the circumstances surrounding the weapon.
