Duminda Dissanayake arrested over gold-plated T-56 rifle
Former Minister and Anuradhapura District Organiser of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), Duminda Dissanayake, has been arrested by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) in connection with the recovery of a gold-plated T-56 assault rifle.
Police Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manatunga stated that Dissanayake, who previously served as a Member of Parliament for the Anuradhapura District, was taken into custody this morning (May 23) at his residence in Thimbirigasyaya.
The arrest follows an investigation launched after the weapon was discovered on Tuesday (May 20) in an apartment at the Havelock City housing complex in Colombo.
Earlier, two women were also arrested in connection with the same incident, as investigations into the ownership and origin of the weapon continue.
