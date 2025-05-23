Dayasiri faces probe over conduct in Parliament

Speaker of Parliament Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne today (May 23) announced the appointment of a three-member committee to investigate complaints regarding the conduct of Member of Parliament Dayasiri Jayasekara.

The Speaker made this announcement at the beginning of today’s parliamentary session.

He said the decision was taken after receiving complaints about the MP’s behavior inside the parliamentary chamber on May 20, 2025.

The committee will be chaired by Ms. Hemali Weerasekara. The other members are Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath, and Chief Opposition Whip Gayantha Karunathilaka.

The committee has been tasked with investigating the complaints and submitting a report on the matter.