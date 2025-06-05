Duminda Dissanayake remanded further until June 19, 2025

Posted by Editor on June 5, 2025 - 1:49 pm

Former Minister Duminda Dissanayake has been further remanded until June 19, 2025, in connection with a case involving the discovery of a gold-plated T-56 assault rifle at the Havelock City apartment complex in Colombo on May 20, 2025.

He was arrested on May 23, 2025, following an investigation by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID).

