Mervyn Silva granted bail

Posted by Editor on July 3, 2025 - 1:00 pm

Former Minister Mervyn Silva and two others were granted bail today (July 3) by the Gampaha High Court.

They were arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and remanded for allegedly selling a plot of state-owned land in Kiribathgoda to a private party by forging documents.

The decision was made during a hearing before Gampaha High Court Judge W.K.D. Wijeratne, in response to a bail application submitted by Mervyn Silva.

At the hearing, all three suspects, Mervyn Silva, Jayantha Cabraal, and Naveen Weerakoon, were granted bail.

Each of the three was released on a cash bail of Rs. 200,000 and five surety bails amounting to Rs. 5 million each. Additionally, they have been barred from traveling abroad.

They were also strictly warned not to interfere with witnesses and were ordered to report to the CID every Sunday.