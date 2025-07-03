One dead, one injured in shooting near Kandana public market

A shooting took place this morning (July 3) near the Kandana public market, prompting an immediate investigation by the Kandana Police.

According to police, two unidentified individuals arrived on a motorcycle, opened fire at two people inside a car, and fled the scene.

Both victims were rushed to Ragama Hospital for treatment.

One of them, a 50-year-old man from the Kandana area, later died from his injuries. The other individual remains hospitalized.

The firearm used in the incident has not yet been identified, and the motive behind the attack is still unknown.

Kandana Police are continuing investigations and working to locate and arrest the suspects.

UPDATE – 11:34 AM:

According to Police, one of the individuals injured in the shooting incident that occurred in the Kandana area is Sameera Manahara, who was a personal secretary to the late Minister Mangala Samaraweera.

Sameera Manahara and his close associate, identified as Upali Kulawardhana, were shot at by two unidentified individuals while they were inside a car this morning (July 3).

Following the incident, the injured were admitted to Ragama Hospital, where Upali Kulawardhana succumbed to his injuries.