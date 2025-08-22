Ranil Wickremesinghe remanded until August 26, 2025

Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was arrested and produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court, has been remanded until August 26, 2025.



He was summoned to the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) this morning (August 22) to provide a statement regarding an investigation into his visit to London, which was allegedly funded by the government during his tenure as President.

Wickremesinghe was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) after arriving at the FCID to record his statement earlier today (August 22) in connection with the ongoing probe.

The visit in question took place on September 22 and 23, 2023, when Wickremesinghe traveled to London to attend the graduation ceremony of his wife, Professor Maithree Wickremesinghe. Reports indicate that 10 individuals accompanied the former President on this trip.

As part of the investigation, the CID has already recorded statements from the former President’s Secretary, Saman Ekanayake, and his former Private Secretary, Sandra Perera.