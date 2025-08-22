Sri Lanka to repeal Prevention of Terrorism Act by September, 2025

Posted by Editor on August 22, 2025 - 8:46 pm

Minister Vijitha Herath says steps will be taken to repeal the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) by early September 2025.

He told Parliament today (August 22) that the preliminary work in this regard has already been completed and arrangements are being made to gazette the draft.

The Minister further stated that although the Prevention of Terrorism Act is still being used in some form, it is not applied against any ethnic or religious group but rather in relation to organized criminal gangs.

He also added that strong new laws will be introduced in the future to curb underworld activities and drug trafficking.