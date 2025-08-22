Ranil Wickremesinghe appears before FCID

Posted by Editor on August 22, 2025 - 9:15 am

Former Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe arrived at the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) this morning (August 22) to provide a statement in connection with an investigation into his visit to London during his tenure as President.

The investigation relates to an alleged private foreign trip said to have been undertaken using government funds.

The visit took place on September 22 and 23, 2023, when Wickremesinghe travelled to London to attend the graduation ceremony of his wife, Professor Maithree Wickremesinghe.

Reports indicate that 10 individuals had accompanied the former President on this trip.

As part of the ongoing probe, the CID has already recorded statements from the former President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake and his former Private Secretary Sandra Perera.