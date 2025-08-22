Suspect killed in shootout with STF in Sooriyawewa

Posted by Editor on August 22, 2025 - 8:00 am

A suspect has been killed in a shootout with Police Special Task Force (STF) officers in a forested area of Wewegama in Sooriyawewa.

The incident occurred when STF personnel attempted to arrest the suspect.

He sustained gunshot injuries during the exchange of fire and later died after being admitted to hospital.

An STF officer injured in the shootout was also admitted to the Sooriyawewa Hospital.

Two suspects remain at the scene, while another reportedly escaped during the confrontation.

The suspects had also thrown a hand grenade at the officers during the clash.

Police believe the deceased suspect may be connected to a recent shooting incident in Kosgoda.

Further investigations are underway.