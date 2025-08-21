Sri Lanka Postal workers face job loss if they fail to report for duty

Posted by Editor on August 21, 2025 - 7:41 pm

Postmaster General Ruwan Sathkumara has issued a notice instructing all employees of the Sri Lanka Postal Department to report for duty without delay.

The announcement comes in line with the letter released on August 17, 2025, which canceled all leaves of postal workers.

The Postmaster General emphasized that no employee should remain absent without proper approval.

The notice further highlights that the Treasury has informed that salaries for August will not be released to officers who fail to report for duty without valid, approved leave.

As the leave of all postal employees has been canceled, Sathkumara stressed that any staff member who is unwell must provide a medical certificate issued by a government doctor.

He also warned that employees who do not comply with the order will be considered to have abandoned their posts. Strict action will be taken under Section 15 of the Establishments Code.

This urgent directive applies to all employees across the Sri Lanka Postal Department.