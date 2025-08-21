Ex-Police Chief Deshabandu Tennakoon remanded until August 27, 2025
Former Inspector General of Police Deshabandu Tennakoon was ordered to be remanded until August 27, 2025, by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today (August 21).
The order was issued by Colombo Fort Magistrate Nilupulee Lankapura after considering submissions made by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and defence lawyers.
Tennakoon was arrested by the CID yesterday evening (August 20) at his residence in Hokandara.
He was taken into custody in connection with his failure to issue proper instructions to prevent the attack on the Galle Face protest site on May 9, 2022.
Meanwhile, he had also filed a motion before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court seeking anticipatory bail to avoid arrest. However, the application was rejected yesterday morning (August 21) by Magistrate Nilupulee Lankapura.
