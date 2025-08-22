Tense situation at Colombo Central Mail Exchange amid postal strike

A tense situation arose at the Central Mail Exchange in Colombo today (August 22) during the transportation of postal bags, as the strike by postal trade unions entered its fifth consecutive day.

The strike, launched at midnight on August 17, 2025 based on 19 key demands, has caused severe disruptions in postal services, leaving a large stock of letters and parcels piled up.

This morning, postal workers began a Satyagraha in front of the Central Mail Exchange, with the participation of representatives from several other trade unions, including the Ceylon Teachers’ Union and the Workers’ Struggle Centre.

Special police protection has been deployed around the premises due to the protest. Reports indicate that police were also called in after some individuals disrupted the duties of employees who were preparing to dispatch parcels.

Convener of the United Postal Trade Union Front, Chinthaka Bandara said the strike will continue, while Postmaster General Ruwan Sathkumara announced that the Defence Ministry has been requested to provide vehicles to assist in distributing the accumulated mail.

Meanwhile, Postmaster General Sathkumara issued a strong warning to postal employees engaged in the strike. He stated that since all leave was canceled from August 17, 2025 any worker failing to report to duty without formal leave approval will not receive their salary for this month.

He further noted that those who do not return to work today will be considered as having vacated their posts.

Treasurer of the All Island Sub Postmasters’ Union, Ravindra Amarajeewa, urged fellow union representatives to end the strike without further inconveniencing the public.

Despite growing public frustration, the unions have rejected talks under the conditions set by Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

Addressing Parliament yesterday (August 21), Minister Jayatissa made it clear that the government will not reverse its decisions on the fingerprint attendance system or overtime allowances for postal workers.

With both sides standing firm, the strike and Satyagraha continue, causing uncertainty for postal services across the country.