Three unidentified male bodies found in separate locations across Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on July 3, 2025 - 11:02 am

Sri Lanka Police have launched investigations into the discovery of three unidentified male bodies found in separate locations across Sri Lanka on Wednesday (July 2).

The first body was found on the evening of July 2, 2025, on the beach at Oluthuduwai, within the Mannar Police Division. According to Mannar Police, the corpse had washed ashore and was in an unrecognizable state.

The deceased was wearing blue shorts and a blue T-shirt with red stripes on the sleeves.

The body was sent to the Mannar Hospital mortuary following a magistrate’s inquest.

The identity of the deceased remains unknown, and further investigations are underway.

Earlier in the day, Bogawantalawa Police began an investigation after receiving a report of a dead body found in a tea estate in the Kotiyagala area.

The man is believed to be about 73 years old. He was dressed in a black coat and trousers with red and grey stripes. Notably, he had a bald patch in the middle of his head and white hair.

After the magistrate’s inquest, the body was moved to the Dickoya Hospital mortuary.

Police in Bogawantalawa are continuing inquiries.

Later that night, Mount Lavinia Police were called to the beach in Mount Lavinia, where another male body had washed ashore.

The deceased was dressed in a light blue long-sleeved shirt and banyan, with black long trousers secured by a black waistband.

The body was taken to the mortuary of the Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila.

His identity has not yet been established.