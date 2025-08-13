Vietnam’s ROX Group eyes major investments in Sri Lanka

August 13, 2025

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met with senior representatives of Vietnam’s ROX Group at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo yesterday afternoon (August 12).

The delegation was led by Mr. Tran Anh Tuan, Chairman of the Advisory Board of ROX Group and Chairman of the Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MSB).

The ROX Group delegation expressed their readiness to make significant investments in Sri Lanka, citing the nation’s current stability and favourable investment climate.

They sought government assistance to establish an industrial zone and expressed interest in the renewable energy and real estate sectors. The visit, they said, was aimed at identifying suitable land and securing the necessary institutional support for these ventures.

President Dissanayake affirmed the government’s commitment to providing all necessary institutional backing for foreign investments, noting that a corruption-free environment has now been established in Sri Lanka.

The ROX Group representatives conveyed their satisfaction with the country’s present conditions and reaffirmed their intention to proceed with large-scale investments.

Also present at the meeting were Ms. Nguyen Thi Nguyet Huong, Chairperson of the ROX Group; Ms. Luu Le Chi, Chief Officer of the Energy Division; Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake; and Senior Additional Secretary to the President Mr. Roshan Gamage.