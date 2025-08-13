Suspect arrested with gun and drugs over Meegoda murder

Posted by Editor on August 13, 2025 - 8:37 am

Police have launched an investigation into the shooting death of former Homagama Pradeshiya Sabha member Shantha Mudunkotuwa in Meegoda yesterday (August 12).

The incident occurred around noon on Atigala Road in the Meegoda Police Division. Mudunkotuwa, who was riding a motorcycle, was shot by a group of people who arrived in a car. He sustained serious gunshot injuries and later died.

Immediately after the shooting, Meegoda Police alerted nearby police stations to locate the suspect vehicle. Around noon, officers from the Thalangama Police Station intercepted the car at Palam Thuna Junction in the Thalangama Police Division and arrested one suspect.

The suspect, a 30-year-old resident of Attidiya, Dehiwala, was found in possession of 10.600 grams of crystal methamphetamine (ice).

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a pistol, a magazine with 14 rounds, eight mobile phones, and four bank cards.

Police investigations revealed that the pistol was the weapon used in the murder.

The Meegoda and Thalangama Police Stations are conducting joint investigations into the killing.