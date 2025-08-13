Sri Lanka Police introduces WhatsApp number to contact IGP directly

Posted by Editor on August 13, 2025 - 11:25 am

The Sri Lanka Police has introduced a dedicated WhatsApp number for the public and police officers to directly contact the Inspector General of Police (IGP) during incidents of crime or other problematic situations.

Police said they remain committed to ensuring public safety while giving priority to people’s needs and protecting their personal rights. It has been observed that in some situations, the public needs to communicate directly with the IGP.

From today, August 13, 2025, the public can send short messages, videos, and photographs directly to IGP Priyantha Weerasooriya via WhatsApp number 071-8598888.

The number cannot be used for voice calls.

Police officers may also use the same number to report issues and share relevant information with the IGP.