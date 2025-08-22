Ranil Wickremesinghe arrested
Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe was taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) a short while ago.
He was summoned to the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) this morning (August 22) to provide a statement regarding an investigation into his visit to London, which was allegedly undertaken using government funds during his tenure as President.
He was arrested after arriving at the FCID to record a statement today (August 22) in connection with the ongoing investigation.
The visit took place on September 22 and 23, 2023, when Wickremesinghe traveled to London to attend the graduation ceremony of his wife, Professor Maithree Wickremesinghe. Reports indicate that 10 individuals accompanied the former President on this trip.
As part of the ongoing probe, the CID has already recorded statements from the former President’s Secretary, Saman Ekanayake, and his former Private Secretary, Sandra Perera.
UPDATE – 10:05 PM:
Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has been remanded until August 26, 2025.
Related Articles:
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- New IGP Weerasooriya meets Defence Secretary to boost security August 25, 2025
- Diana Gamage appears in court and is released on bail August 25, 2025
- Sri Lanka to launch major development drive in September 2025 August 25, 2025
- Supreme Court begins hearing petitions against bill to revoke former Presidents’ privileges August 25, 2025
- DIG Uditha Liyanage arrested in treasure-hunting probe August 25, 2025
U Tuber Mr. Sudaththa Thilakasiri already predicted this. So, this incident didn’t come out of the blue!!!
Nobody is and should be above the law !! Ceasefire with Tamil terrorrists which killed a large number of policemen, Batalanda atrocities, Bond scam are some of his achievements.