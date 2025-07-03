15 injured as SLTB bus overturns in Wattegama

Posted by Editor on July 3, 2025 - 4:00 pm

A Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus from the Wattegama Depot overturned near Araliya Uyana in Wattegama on its way from Kudugala to Kandy, injuring around 15 passengers.

The accident happened when the bus veered off the road and overturned near a house. According to reports, the door near the driver’s seat suddenly opened while the bus was in motion.

As the driver tried to close it, he lost control, and the bus went toward a slope before overturning.

There were about 25 passengers on board at the time of the incident. Of the injured, eight have been admitted to Wattegama Hospital for treatment.

Fortunately, none of the injuries are said to be critical. The nearby house also suffered damage due to the crash.

Wattegama Police are investigating the accident further.