Suspect remanded over fake vehicle registration

Posted by Editor on July 3, 2025 - 5:10 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the remand custody of a suspect, Maddumage Dhanushka Nuwan Gunaratna, until July 8, 2025.

The suspect is accused of fraudulently registering a motor vehicle that had not been legally cleared by Sri Lanka Customs.

The vehicle was reportedly entered into the database of the Department of Motor Traffic using forged documents, with the intention of obtaining a revenue license.

The suspect was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) and was presented before Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali Jayatunga.

CIABOC informed the court that investigations are still ongoing and more arrests are expected.

They argued against granting bail, stating that the suspect could influence witnesses if released.

However, the suspect’s defense counsel claimed that his client is a civilian and argued that CIABOC does not have the legal authority to arrest him under the Anti-Corruption Act.

He requested that his client be granted bail.

After hearing both sides, the Magistrate ordered that the suspect remain in custody until July 8, 2025.