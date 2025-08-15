Security officer arrested in Minuwangoda with firearms and ammunition

Posted by Editor on August 15, 2025 - 11:20 am

Minuwangoda Police today (August 15) arrested a suspect in possession of a large number of weapons and ammunition.

Acting on information received, a team of officers from the Minuwangoda Police Station searched a house near the Minuwangoda Hospital.

During the search, they found the following items hidden inside the house:

One T-56 firearm

One magazine for the T-56 firearm

Fourteen T-56 bullets

One pistol and one magazine for it

Nine rounds of 2.5 mm ammunition

Nine rounds of 9 mm ammunition

Two model firearms (pistol and revolver type)

Three swords

Two knives

The suspect, a 45-year-old resident of the Minuwangoda area, was taken into custody. Police investigations have revealed that he works as a security officer at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Minuwangoda Police.