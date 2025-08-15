Security officer arrested in Minuwangoda with firearms and ammunition
Posted by Editor on August 15, 2025 - 11:20 am
Minuwangoda Police today (August 15) arrested a suspect in possession of a large number of weapons and ammunition.
Acting on information received, a team of officers from the Minuwangoda Police Station searched a house near the Minuwangoda Hospital.
During the search, they found the following items hidden inside the house:
- One T-56 firearm
- One magazine for the T-56 firearm
- Fourteen T-56 bullets
- One pistol and one magazine for it
- Nine rounds of 2.5 mm ammunition
- Nine rounds of 9 mm ammunition
- Two model firearms (pistol and revolver type)
- Three swords
- Two knives
The suspect, a 45-year-old resident of the Minuwangoda area, was taken into custody. Police investigations have revealed that he works as a security officer at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake.
Further investigations are being carried out by the Minuwangoda Police.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Lohan Ratwatte passes away August 15, 2025
- Security officer arrested in Minuwangoda with firearms and ammunition August 15, 2025
- Sri Lanka holds advisory meeting to boost Global Innovation Index ranking August 15, 2025
- August “Aswesuma” allowance credited to beneficiaries today August 15, 2025
- Sri Lanka Parliament committee approves Gambling Regulatory Authority Bill August 14, 2025