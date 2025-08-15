Sri Lanka holds advisory meeting to boost Global Innovation Index ranking

An advisory meeting on data requirements for the Global Innovation Index (GII) was held yesterday (August 14) at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) in Colombo under the guidance of the National Innovation Agency (NIA), which operates under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The meeting brought together senior officials from the public and private sectors, including representatives from science, technology, education and industry. It aimed to engage all stakeholders in improving Sri Lanka’s position in the Global Innovation Index, which ranks countries based on 80 indicators under seven key pillars.

Key discussions focused on enhancing Sri Lanka’s global competitiveness, attracting investment and positioning the country as a hub for knowledge, technology and entrepreneurship. Participants also discussed the importance of fostering a culture of research and development, strengthening public–private partnerships and building a strong national innovation ecosystem aligned with national priorities.

A large number of key representatives from ministries, national institutions, universities and leading private sector organisations attended the meeting. These groups act as custodians of the data required for the GII. The programme stressed the need to close data gaps, improve coordination and clearly define roles for all stakeholders to support the nation’s innovation performance.

Following the opening session, an interactive discussion was held to design a sustainable national mechanism for data collection and reporting. This is intended to ensure that Sri Lanka’s innovation potential is accurately reflected on the global stage.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Science and Technology (Prof.) Chrishantha Abeysena, Chairman of the NIA Governing Board and Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Governor of the Central Bank Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, Secretary to the Ministry of Science and Technology Y.L. Mohamed Navavi and several distinguished invitees from key national institutions.