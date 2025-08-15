Aug 15 2025 August 15, 2025 August 15, 2025 NoComment

August “Aswesuma” allowance credited to beneficiaries today

Posted by Editor on August 15, 2025 - 8:55 am

The Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development states that the August allowance for beneficiaries of the “Aswesuma” programme will be credited to their bank accounts today (August 15).

Accordingly, a total of Rs. 11,275,973,750 is scheduled to be distributed among 1,421,745 beneficiaries.

The ministry further notes that the beneficiaries will be able to access these funds starting today (August 15).

