Lohan Ratwatte passes away

Posted by Editor on August 15, 2025 - 12:18 pm

Former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte has passed away at the age of 57.

Family sources said he died while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo due to an illness.

