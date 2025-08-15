Lohan Ratwatte passes away
Posted by Editor on August 15, 2025 - 12:18 pm
Former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte has passed away at the age of 57.
Family sources said he died while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo due to an illness.
