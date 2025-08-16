Sri Lanka launches AI drive to transform public service

Posted by Editor on August 16, 2025 - 8:58 am

A special workshop for government executive officers in Sri Lanka on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to transform the public service into a more productive and efficient system was held yesterday afternoon (August 15) at Temple Trees in Colombo.

Organised by the Ministry of Digital Economy with the support of the Presidential Secretariat, the programme, titled “AI for Transforming Public Service”, was attended by executive officers from ten ministries, including the Prime Minister’s Office and the Cabinet Office.

The objective of the workshop was to raise awareness and prepare government officials as an initial step in the state’s digital transformation agenda, while also fostering a positive attitude towards artificial intelligence within the public service.

Addressing the gathering, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake stated that the government was taking the necessary steps towards digital transformation and that the public service must be prepared for it. He emphasised the importance of enhancing efficiency in the public sector through the use of AI, thereby delivering better services to the people.

The keynote address was delivered by Senior Adviser to the President on Digital Economy, Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya. In addition, Information and Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka (ICTA) Board Member Harsha Purasinghe, together with officials from ICTA, served as resource persons for the workshop.

Secretary to the Prime Minister Pradeep Saputhanthri was also present, along with executive officers from the Prime Minister’s Office, the Cabinet Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Employment and Tourism, the Ministry of Justice and National Integration, the Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, the Ministry of Digital Economy, the Ministry of Health and Mass Media, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development, and the Ministry of Energy.